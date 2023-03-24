Miami vs. Houston pick, odds

The Cougars won’t enjoy the Final Four at home if they repeat last week’s efforts.

How to watch Miami vs. Houston

Gametime: 7:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Miami (+7.5) over Houston

After struggling to put away 16-seed Northern Kentucky, the Cougars faced a double-digit halftime deficit to Auburn, before watching the Tigers choke away the upset by missing 17 free throws and every 3-pointer in the second half.

The ACC’s best offense — ranked 16th in the nation in true shooting percentage — won’t have such problems, with numerous players capable of creating their own shot.

As a 10-seed, the Hurricanes reached the Elite Eight last season, and Jim Larrañaga has Miami exceeding expectations again, going 7-2 against the spread as an underdog.