Miami vs. Auburn odds, prediction

The Hurricanes squeaked past No. 7 USC in the opening round of March Madness 2022, 68-66. No. 2 Auburn had no trouble with Jacksonville State, knocking off the Gamecocks, 80-61 in the first round. As Miami and Auburn square off in the second round, the Tigers aren’t just the higher seed, they’re also playing just over 250 miles from home in Greenville, S.C.

Round of 32: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami

How to watch

Gametime: 7:45 p.m. EST

TV: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live, truTV app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Jordan Miller AP

Miami (+7.5) over Auburn

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler will present problems inside for the Hurricanes, but Miami has succeeded against imposing front lines before, including those of Duke, North Carolina and USC. Auburn, against an opponent that ranks in the top 10 in the nation in fewest turnovers committed and 20th in field goal shooting percentage, won’t have many opportunities to get in transition. And Miami’s proficiency in steals should allow it to clean up against a team that is stripped more than all but three teams that made the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers’ inexperience and struggles away from home could become a factor in a close game, resulting in their ninth failure to cover in the past 12 games.