KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami joins Florida Atlantic, UConn and San Diego State in Final Four.

The No. 5 Hurricanes rallied from 13 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Texas 88-81 in the Elite Eight on Sunday.





Wooga Poplar of the Miami Hurricanes reacts as he dunks the ball during the second half on Sunday. Getty Images

This will mark the first time the Final Four will have no team seeded better than No. 4 in it.