Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction, odds, lines

Commercial Content, 21+



Eleven games fill out the Wednesday NBA schedule, but two games are attracting the most meaningful attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

So before placing your wagers on tonight’s NBA slate, consider these options as perhaps a step above the rest.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5 on any March Madness moneyline, Get $150 free bets win or lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Houston Rockets (+10.5) at Dallas Mavericks The Rockets opened as 12-point underdogs to the Mavericks, but the Action Network has tracked sharp action on the visitors that have since seen it move to +10.5. Additionally, some sizable big-money bets have come in on the Rockets to check off the second factor. Overall, the Rockets have received only 41 percent of spread bets, but have simultaneously received 64 percent of the overall handle. Finally, there’s one Action Network PRO system triggering the Rockets tonight. The “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system looks primarily at money and ticket percentage discrepancies between nine and 100 percent with a spread percentage between zero and 50 percent. That system, which currently applies to the Rockets, has a 54 percent historical win rate and a five percent return on investment. The Heat’s Big 3 take centerstage on Monday Getty Images

Miami Heat (-7) vs. Golden State Warriors

The East-leading Heat have stayed at its opening number of -7 against a Golden State Warriors team playing the second night of a back-to-back. However, three factors go in favor of the hosts.

The Action Network has tracked sharp action coming in on the Heat, who lost the first meeting this season against the Warriors. Additionally, big money has come in on Miami, which is receiving 54 percent of spread bets and 90 percent of the handle.

Finally, one Action Network NBA expert is riding with hosts Miami tonight, rounding out the three signals applying to the Heat.

That said, there is one signal triggering in favor of the Warriors: the model projection. Bettors can find +10 on the Warriors at a few East coast books, while our model projections make the Warriors +7.1 tonight.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps