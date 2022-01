The Atlanta Hawks (17-23) are underdogs (+5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (26-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup’s point total is 221.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.