Mets Win on Opening Day, But Lose Justin Verlander to IL

Why can’t we have nice things?

That’s what every Mets fan thought two hours before the first pitch of the 2023 season when they found out Justin Verlander was heading to the injured list.

It came completely out of the blue.

Opening Day is always a joy for Mets fans because not only is it the start of a new season and new hope, but the Mets are the best team in baseball on Opening Day.

They continued that winning tradition despite the Verlander news, beating the Marlins in Miami 5-3 on Thursday.

I broke down the win and the Verlander injury on a postgame episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast. You can listen or watch the episode below.

