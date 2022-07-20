Mets’ Wayne Kirby ‘feeling good’ after prostate cancer surgery

LOS ANGELES — Mets first-base coach Wayne Kirby underwent prostate cancer surgery Tuesday morning, and is expected to be back with the team within a few days.

“Pretty awesome surgery,” Kirby texted from the hospital. “I’m walking the halls of the hospital and feeling good.”

Mets coach Wayne Kirby underwent prostate cancer surgery on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

By all accounts, the beloved coach is indeed doing well. All-Stars Manny Machado, a player in Baltimore when Kirby coached there, and Pete Alonso paid tribute to Kirby during the moving Stand Up To Cancer moment at the All-Star Game Tuesday night here by holding up a placard with Kirby’s name on it.

The cancer was found during the routine spring screenings, and Kirby originally wanted to delay his surgery until the end of the season but was advised to get it done now, including by manager Buck Showalter and others around the team. So he relented.

Kirby played in the majors for three teams, including the Mets in 1998, and has coached since 2011 with the Orioles, the Padres and the Mets. He coached under Showalter in Baltimore, too.