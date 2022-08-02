Mets vs. Nationals odds, prediction, and pick: Jacob deGrom day

Commercial Content, 21+



Jacob deGrom will make his first start of 2022 on Tuesday night as a prohibitive -275 favorite against the last-place Washington Nationals. It’s a night Mets fans have been waiting for all season, and it does seem appropriate that it’s coming on trade deadline day, as you’d be hard-pressed to find a more impactful addition to any team than a healthy deGrom.

And while deGrom’s numbers in his rehab stint (four earned runs, 21 strikeouts in 12²/₃ innings) look encouraging, it’s still a dangerous game to back a pitcher as a massive favorite in his first MLB start in over a year.

Mets vs. Nationals odds

Spread: NYM -1.5 (-178) vs. WAS +1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: NYM (-320) vs. WAS (+250)

Total: Over 8.5 (+110) | Under 8.5 (-130)

Mets vs. Nationals prediction

DeGrom will be handled with the utmost caution as the Mets try to ramp him up and keep him healthy for the stretch run and into October. So don’t expect him to go deep into this game.

When healthy and in form, deGrom is the class of the league and would be a decent bet to dominate a lineup like the one Washington is trotting out these days. But the reality is that we can’t be entirely sure of what to expect out of deGrom in his season debut, and that makes it really hard to lay this kind of number with the Mets.



It’s been a terrible year for underdogs in baseball, but there will be spots that are too good to pass up. This is one of them.

Mets vs. Nationals pick

The play: Nationals +250 (Caesars)