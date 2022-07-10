Mets vs. Marlins prediction today: Walker-Alcantara duel

Commercial Content, 21+



The New York Mets and Miami Marlins conclude their weekend series Sunday, and fans will be treated to a heck of a pitching matchup: Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA) versus Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.86 ERA).

Alcantara has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 14 of 16 starts. One of the games in which he allowed more than two, however, came in his previous outing against the Mets, who scored five runs and hit two homers.

Mets vs. Marlins prediction

Overall, Alcantara has owned current Mets hitters, holding them to a .163 average and .208 on-base percentage in 108 career at-bats. Pete Alonso, in particular, has struggled against Alcantara, with just four hits in 24 at-bats (.167 average).

Eduardo Escobar Getty Images

Walker has been almost as impressive for the Mets, allowing more than three runs just twice in 14 starts. Walker has had success in two starts against Miami this season, giving up just four runs in 12 ²/₃ innings of work.

The Mets got to Alcantara in the last meeting, but they had the advantage of facing him twice in six days. I expect a better effort out of him Sunday. Runs should be tough to come by with two quality pitchers squaring off.

THE PLAY: Mets-Marlins First 5 Innings Under 3.5 rounds (115) — BetMGM