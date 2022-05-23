Mets vs. Giants, Phillies vs. Braves

Commercial Content, 21+



Baseball bettors get 12 games to choose from on Monday’s slate, but expert bettors are targeting three particular contests.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report, which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified one total and two sides that trigger a majority of the above signals. Without further delay, let’s dive into the suggestions.



Game #1 – Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

The Phillies have dropped three of its last four as it begins a four-game series in Atlanta, but bettors like it on Monday.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Phillies moneyline, which opened at -110 but now has a top price of -131 available. Plus, big-money bettors are huge fans of the Phillies as well. As of this writing, the Phillies have seen 57 percent of all moneyline bets against 92 percent of the total handle. The latter percentage is the highest mark amongst all teams with moneyline prices shorter than -150.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Phillies moneyline tonight to round out the three signals going in the visitors’ favor.

Phillies vs. Braves PRO Report Pick

Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-131) — BetMGM

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. AP

Game #2 – Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

The Blue Jays will begin a two-game series with the Cardinals today, but bettors are more interested in the total in St. Louis.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on under eight runs, which has since ticked down to 7.5 runs at most shops. Additionally, big money bettors are getting behind the under as well. As of this writing, that market has seen 59 percent of all total bets against 69 percent of the total handle.

Additionally, one Action Network PRO system — Weather: Wind Blowing In — triggers this under. That system, which looks for closing totals between six and 11 and sustained winds of between five and 35 mph, has a 55 percent historical win rate and seven percent return on investment.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the under tonight to give it four total signals in its favor.

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals PRO Report Pick

Under 7.5 Runs (-112) — FanDuel

Game #3 – New York Mets at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

The Mets and Giants will begin a three-game series Monday in the Bay Area and bettors like the hosts in the opener.

We’ve seen sharp action coming in on the Giants, which opened as a consensus -130 favorite but now has a best price of -140 available. Big money bettors are also getting in on the Giants, which has seen only 41 percent of all moneyline bets against 56 percent of the moneyline handle.

Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network has already bet the Giants to give it three signals in its favor.

Mets vs. Giants PRO Report Pick

San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-140) — PointsBet