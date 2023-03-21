Mets unveil members-only outfield speakeasy at Citi Field

The Mets officially unveiled the Cadillac Club at Payson’s on Tuesday, a new speakeasy that will open behind the right-field fence at Citi Field.

The club will have some exclusivity — 100 seats for 25-30 members — at a cost of $24,999 per for first-row seats, a spokesperson told the AP.

Rows 3 and 4, the only areas currently available in the climate-controlled venue are $19,000 per seat.

The club includes a private bar with sight lines to the field and elevated dining options.

Each seat will have a private flat-screen monitor.

Members will have assigned seats to every Mets home game and will receive complimentary parking, food, soft drinks, beer and wine.

They are slo entitled to buy guest passes.

The name gives respect to Mets’ founding owner Joan Whitney Payson, who owned the team from 1962 until her death in 1975.





Getty Images

“Alex and I are thrilled to honor the legacy of Joan Payson with The Cadillac Club at Payson’s,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a release. “As the original owner of the Mets and pioneer, Joan has played a significant role in our organization.

“We’re excited to have created this first of its kind club at the ballpark with a brand like Cadillac that embodies and empowers big dreams and bold ambition.

“The Cadillac Club at Payson’s will combine the rich history of the Mets with unique elements that are reminiscent of classic New York City, providing Mets fans with an experience like no other.”

The Post reported in November that the Mets were bringing in a segment of the right-field fence approximately 8 ½ feet to accommodate the speakeasy, which is located behind the warning track.

This luxurious new club matches the vibe of their historical tax payroll which is at an all-time high.





Mets owner Steve Cohen sits with his wife Alexandra before a Spring Training game. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

In Cohen’s third year at the helm, the organization will see an approximate $370 million payroll which eclipses the previous $297.9 million record of the 2015 Dodgers.