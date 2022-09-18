Mets’ Tylor Megill to return Monday in new bullpen role

Tylor Megill’s long road back to the Mets has at last reached the finish line. The right-hander will be activated Monday, manager Buck Showalter said before the Mets’ 5-1 win against the Pirates on Saturday night.

At that point, the Mets will find out if Megill can help them by serving as a much-needed high-leverage weapon out of the bullpen, after a three-month absence due to a right shoulder strain. Megill was a reliever in college and early on in his minor league career, so he does have experience in that role. The Mets are uncertain if Megill will be used as a multi-inning reliever or a more traditional arm out of the bullpen.

“I’ll try to get Tylor out there as soon as I can,” Showalter said Saturday of Megill, who was at Citi Field. “I think he’s capable of both [long and short outings] right now. We’ll see what fits best for the club.”

Megill last appeared in a game for the Mets on June 16. He started the year exceptionally well, pitching to a 1.93 ERA in five April starts as a replacement for injured ace Jacob deGrom. But injuries to Megill’s right bicep and shoulder have sidelined him for much of the last four months.

He appeared in six minor games during his rehabilitation assignment, to mixed results. Megill allowed six earned runs over 5 ²/₃ innings, and struggled with his command in the last two outings (by far his two worst performances), walking three batters. He struck out nine altogether while pitching mostly every third day.

“Some of it’s been real good, obviously. It’s almost something you want to see him go through a little bit,” Showalter said. “I think the big thing is he’s healthy. He feels good the next day, he feels good when he’s pitching. He’s at that point now where he doesn’t really think about it.”

Megill has spoken to some of the Mets’ relievers about the transition, but said he doesn’t think it will be a problem adjusting to the new role. After missing so much time, Megill is just happy to be back, and is looking to contribute in the heart of a September pennant race.

“It’s fun, it’s going to be an exciting time here for the stretch,” Megill said. “Obviously, a couple of weeks left, so there will be a lot of adrenaline, a lot of excitement. I’m ready for it.”