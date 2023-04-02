Mets’ Tylor Megill rebounds from ‘erratic’ start to pick up win

MIAMI — Tylor Megill by his own admission was “erratic” in the first two innings Saturday, but was proud of the manner in which he rebounded.

Recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to replace injured Justin Verlander in the rotation, Megill survived five innings and allowed just two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in the Mets’ 6-2 victory over the Marlins.

Megill credited his slider and curveball for carrying him as he continues to look for his four-seam fastball. Nick Fortes blasted a two-run homer against Megill in the second inning on a 94 mph fastball.

But then Megill’s day began changing.

“I was getting ahead of batters and when you get ahead of batters it makes your life as a pitcher a lot easier,” Megill said.

He was allowed to remain in the game following Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s double in the fifth that put runners on second and third with two outs.





Bryan De La Cruz followed with a grounder into the shortstop hole that Francisco Lindor turned into the final out with a back-handed stop and off-balance throw to first.

“I wish I could have gone back out for the sixth, but pitch count [93] was a factor,” Megill said. “Big moments like that and Lindor making great plays all day today and just this series so far. I gave him a big hug when the game was over.”

Starling Marte got most of the day off in right field before entering as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and delivering an RBI double.

Buck Showalter stuck to his pledge of getting Marte off his feet at least once in the series, a reprieve from the Marlins’ synthetic turf.

It’s a tactic Showalter will employ on Sunday, when Brandon Nimmo is scheduled to receive a rest.

“All of the guys coming in here kind of knew what our plans were, especially keeping in mind the [double groin surgery] that Marte had and some of the leg problems Nimmo had leg wise,” Showalter said.

Tim Locastro is scheduled to start Sunday, but it’s unclear if that will be in center or at a corner outfield spot, with perhaps Mark Canha or Tommy Pham in center.

Jeff McNeil, who started in right field, has told Showalter he would like to play all nine positions in one game.

For now the manager is comfortable with McNeil at second base, third base and the two corner outfield spots.

McNeil played at shortstop during an intrasquad scrimmage in camp and has reminded Showalter that he played center field at Long Beach State.

The Mets played their 100th game at loanDepot park and improved to 53-47 at the ballpark, which opened in 2012.