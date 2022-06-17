Mets’ Tylor Megill out four weeks with injury

Tylor Megill has landed on the injured list for the second time this season.

The Mets righty has been shut down with a right shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced before Friday’s game against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Megill underwent an MRI on Friday after leaving Thursday’s start against the Brewers in the fourth inning.

Mets pitcher Tylor Megill in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Brewers. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Megill was sidelined for about four weeks beginning May 11 with biceps inflammation.

He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this season, giving up six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings over two starts since returning from the IL last Friday.

The Mets are already without co-aces Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in his right scapula) and Max Scherzer (oblique), who threw a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game Thursday afternoon.

Right-hander Adonis Medina was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, while Tommy Hunter was selected to the Major League roster.