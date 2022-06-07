Mets’ Tylor Megill on return from IL: Body ‘ready to go’

SAN DIEGO — Tylor Megill offered a simple explanation Tuesday for likely not needing a second minor league rehab start before returning to the Mets rotation.

“I am listening to my body and it’s telling me I am ready to go,” Megill said before the Mets faced the Padres at Petco Park.

The right-hander is tentatively scheduled to pitch this weekend against the Angels (manager Buck Showalter isn’t saying which day), pending how he feels after a side session Wednesday.

Megill, who has spent 3 ½ weeks on the injured list since he was diagnosed with biceps inflammation, pitched 3 ²/₃ innings for Double-A Binghamton Sunday, throwing 53 pitches.

“Everything felt good,” Megill said, adding that 70-75 pitches will likely be his ceiling for his next start.

Mets pitcher Tylor Megill delivers in the first inning against the National on May 11. Getty Images

Megill said he plans to monitor his workload closer to ensure the biceps inflammation isn’t an issue in the future.

J.D. Davis passed his initial test at first base for the Mets on Monday, but Showalter wants him to continue refining his footwork.

“So far so good,” Showalter said of Davis, who hadn’t played first base since 2018 with the Astros. “He’s engaged. He can do it, the big thing is going to be the footwork, I think. The footwork and the clock.

“I’d be surprised if he wasn’t able to play there at a capable level. It used to be you just put the big guy over there, but other than the catcher, who handles the ball more than the first baseman? You don’t even realize how important it is until you don’t have somebody.”

The Mets entered play leading MLB with 14 triples, which is a testament to the team’s hustle, according to Showalter.

“The biggest thing is guys that don’t spectate and aren’t satisfied with a double,” Showalter said. “They run hard out of the box. The first 90 feet are usually the key to a triple.”

Brandon Nimmo was the team leader with four triples, entering play. Eduardo Escobar had three, including one Monday night that allowed him to complete the cycle.

“Another key is that you don’t have a third-base coach tell you to come,” Showalter said. “That’s your call, the ball is there in front of you. If you have to take time to look at a third-base coach, you should just stop.”