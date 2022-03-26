Mets’ Tylor Megill has another solid spring training start

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training action on Friday:

Megill solid

Tylor Megill surrendered two unearned runs over 3 ²/₃ innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out four. He has not allowed an earned run in his two appearances this spring.

Error, third base

J.D. Davis committed two throwing errors as the starting third baseman. The errors were Davis’ first of the spring.

Caught my eye

Lefty relievers Rob Zastryzny and Alex Claudio combined for two innings of scoreless relief. Neither has been scored upon this spring.

Saturday’s schedule

Taijuan Walker will debut this spring in the Grapefruit League when the Mets play the Nationals in Port St. Lucie.