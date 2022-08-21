Mets’ Trevor Williams delivers again, regardless of role

PHILADELPHIA — No matter what the Mets have asked of Trevor Williams, he has delivered.

Whatever his role, the flexible righty is delivering zeroes.

The Mets bumped the swingman into the rotation for the front end of a doubleheader against the Phillies on Saturday afternoon. And with both Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker injured, Williams responded as he has all season. He threw four more scoreless innings — with plenty of help from his defense and bullpen — in the Mets’ 8-2 win at Citizens Bank Park.

“Every good club has to have someone like that,” manager Buck Showalter said of Williams. “Not once has he ever put himself over what the team’s needs are.”

Williams allowed four hits and walked two, finding his way out of a couple of jams while pushing his scoreless streak to 24 straight innings. He has not allowed a run since July 2, and his ERA dropped to 2.84 in 69 ²/₃ innings this season.

Mets pitcher Trevor Williams delivers against the Phillies. Getty Images

He is not overpowering — Phillies batters swung at 29 of his pitches and missed just four — but he continues to get the job done.

“I know my role, and I know we have a tremendous starting rotation, we have a tremendous end of the bullpen, middle of the bullpen and beginning of the bullpen,” said Williams, who has shuffled between jobs. “Everyone has fallen into their role nicely.”

Williams allowed a pair of two-out singles in the first inning, but the 30-year-old escaped danger by inducing a ground out from Bryson Stott.

In the fourth inning, Williams issued a one-out walk to Stott before Jean Segura’s single put runners on the corners. The Phillies tried to match the Mets’ aggressive baserunning from a night earlier — when a delayed steal allowed Starling Marte to nab home — and were less successful.

Williams struck out Garrett Stubbs, and the ball went from catcher Michael Perez to Francisco Lindor while Segura made his way to second base. Lindor caught it and returned the ball to Perez, who applied the tag on a leaping Stott up the third-base line. It went for a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double play that kept the Phillies off the scoreboard.

Williams walked Philadelphia’s Matt Vierling to open the fifth, then was pulled for Seth Lugo, who stranded the runner by striking out three Phillies.

Williams was making his ninth start of the season and has pitched in 14 games out of the bullpen. He and David Peterson — the starter for the nightcap Saturday — have provided invaluable rotation support through injuries, notably to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

As a starter, Williams has pitched to a respectable 4.19 ERA, while the number shrinks to 1.16 in 31 innings out of the bullpen.

Williams was perceived as a throw-in of the trade that brought Javier Baez to the Mets last year, but he has been crucial while performing in any role into which the Mets have thrown him.

“Buck puts me in positions that I’m going to succeed,” Williams said.