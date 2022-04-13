Mets’ Trevor May avoids injured list despite triceps strain

PHILADELPHIA — Trevor May will need a day or two of rest, but managed to avoid the injury list Tuesday after an MRI exam revealed what the Mets reliever termed as a “very low-grade triceps strain.”

The right-hander walked off the mound with the trainer Monday night in obvious discomfort after beginning a second inning of work and walking the first batter.

May has been prescribed anti-inflammatories.

Though May wasn’t utilized for more than one inning at a time last season, he wants to be ready for any situation that might arise.

“I don’t like to pigeonhole myself into anything,” May said before the Mets faced the Phillies. “If it comes October that stuff goes out the window whether you like it or not. I would much rather keep that mindset that it’s my ball until you rip it out of my hands.

“I’m not going to set any limits with myself as part of this team, because it’s not what we need.”

Trevor May Corey Sipkin

Edwin Diaz returned from bereavement leave and was available from the bullpen. The right-hander missed the previous three games following the passing of his grandfather in Puerto Rico. Taijuan Walker’s placement on the 10-day injured list cleared roster space for Diaz.

Buck Showalter said he is hoping to attend the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field before Friday’s home opener. Showalter recalled his interactions with Seaver in 1992-93. At the time, Showalter had just started his major league managerial career with the Yankees and Seaver was a team broadcaster.

“I always remember his laugh, he had a great laugh,” Showalter said. “Day games he would come in the office, get some black coffee and get going. He would sit there, but never sat there and talked about himself much. He treated me well at a time he didn’t have to.”

The Mets are planning a voluntary workout at Citi Field on Thursday, but Showalter emphasized many players are busy moving into new residences, so he understands if attendance is scant.

“I took two of my veteran players and made sure they spread the word that this is a true voluntary workout,” Showalter said. “If I had never been to Citi Field, I would come in that day.”