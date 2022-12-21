Mets trade James McCann to Orioles for player to be named later

There is no rest for wheeling and dealing Mets.

After landing Carlos Correa in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Mets continued to reshape their roster Wednesday night by trading catcher James McCann to the Orioles for a player to be named later, the teams announced. The Mets will pay 75 percent of the $24 million and two years McCann has left on his contract, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.

The 32-year-old McCann had two disappointing seasons with the Mets after signing a four-year, $40.6 million contract in December of 2020. Across 182 games as a Met – a number diminished by three injured list stints for back spasms, a broken hamate and an oblique strain – he hit just .220 with a .610 OPS.

James McCann Getty Images

Dumping McCann was foreshadowed last week when the Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez to a one-year, $8 million deal with a $7 million player option for 2024. That gave the Mets four catchers under contract, joining McCann, Tomas Nido and Francisco Alvarez.