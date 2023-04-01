Mets top prospect Brett Baty tops off monster day with grand slam

Brett Baty, who had a solid spring training offensively, is still fighting for a future Mets roster spot, put on an offensive show on Saturday in Syracuse’s 16-6 blowout win over the Worcester Red Sox.

In the top of the sixth inning, Baty, a third baseman, came up to bat with bases loaded against two outs and a 1-2 pitch count, and hit one in deep left field for a grand slam to give Syracuse a whopping 13-3 lead.

The 23-year-old from Texas had a monster day thus far, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Baty was also dominant on the defensive side of the field, robbing Enmanuel Valdez on a line-drive between second and third base with a diving catch in the bottom of the first inning.

Despite his good spring training, Baty and Mark Vientos were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse a week ago among a wave of roster moves before the start of the season.





Bretty Baty hitting his second home run — a grand slam — against the Worcester Red Sox. Twitter

Baty took advantage of the extended time he had with the Mets while Eduardo Escobar was playing in the World Baseball Classic, recording a .325/.460/.425 slash line paired with three homers and seven RBIs.

Last season, Baty played 11 major league games after Escobar’s injury and before one of his own — a torn thumb ligament — that ended his season only after 38 at bats.

“[Baty] started off well for us, he tailed off, but it bodes well for us down the line,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He really showed that his defense has a chance to be up to par.”





Brett Baty throws the ball to first against the Nationals during the second inning at Clover Park. USA TODAY Sports

Baty has spent three years in the minor leagues since graduating from Lake Travis High School, tallying 255 hits, 38 home runs, 149 RBIs, .289 batting average, and .390 on-base percentage.