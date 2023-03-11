Mets’ Tomas Nido continues his hot spring training hittin

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Thursday:

Bat man!

Tomas Nido, who is off to a nice start in camp, singled to right field.

The catcher is 6-for-18 with a home run in his first six Grapefruit League games.





Tomas Nido AP

Against the clock

As he left the mound following the top of the first inning, Justin Verlander had a long talk with home-plate umpire C.B. Bucknor.

Verlander found the mound wet and wanted to kick the dirt to ensure he didn’t slip, but the pitch clock was running.

Bucknor said he wasn’t sure how best to address the matter, but told Verlander to call timeout and explain the situation.

“Common sense, I think, is one of those things that we need to fall back on quite a bit,” Verlander said about the new rules.

Caught my eye

Hard-throwing righty Sam Coonrod touched 99.2 mph, struck out one and threw his fourth scoreless inning of the spring.

Saturday’s schedule

Kodai Senga will make his second start of the spring when the Mets play the Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.