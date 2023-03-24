Mets to unveil humongous new scoreboard at Citi Field

If you think the bases are big, wait ’til you see the scoreboard.

One of the big changes Mets fans will be sure to notice at Citi Field this season is an absolutely humongous new display in center field which — at 17,400 square feet — measures three times larger than the one it replaced.

The largest scoreboard in the majors threatens to clash with the original concept of Citi Field, which was designed to be an intimate ballpark in the tradition of Ebbets Field.

The new king-sized LED screen, however, isn’t the only thing the organization has revamped as owner Steve Cohen continues to make the Mets’ identity feel much more grand.

Located inside the right-field wall at field level, the lavish Cadillac Club at Payson’s features seats that cost $24,999 for the season in the sold-out first row, with rows 3 and 4 available for $19,000 per seat.

These tickets include VIP parking for every game, elevated food options, soft drinks, beer and wine. There will be standing-room access in a club designed as a New York City speakeasy.





The Mets’ new scoreboard at 17,400 square feet measures three times larger than the one it replaced. Noah K. Murray / NY Post

“We want to create a space that’s interactive, that’s social,” said Jake Bye, Mets senior vice president of ticketing and premium experience. “We want our customers getting to know one another, building their own business relationships using the Mets as their platform.

“I think it’s going to blow people’s minds when they see it on Opening Day. There’s no space like it in baseball. We’re pretty proud of it.”

On the opposite side of the price spectrum, Bye said the Mets are working on a ticket plan for college students.

“New York has over 600,000 [of them],” he said. “We’re creating a very affordable $15 price point. It’s all going to be through text and we’re going to … really go after a group that has been priced out of Major League Baseball consistently.”

There also will be some new items added to Citi Field’s expansive menu.

These new dishes come from New York City establishments such as Empanada Mama, Emma’s Torch and Takumi Taco.

The dessert options will be more extravagant than ever.

Sundae Donuts has mustered up a doughnut-milkshake-popcorn concoction that features a milkshake covered in Mets-colored sprinkles topped with a glazed doughnut, finished with sweet popcorn or Oreos.

Another creative treat is a glazed doughnut and honey barbecue fried chicken sandwich from Jacob’s Pickles.

With options ranging from pizza, sushi, smoothies and sandwiches, it’ll be hard to leave hungry.