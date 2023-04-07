Mets to debut first corporate jersey patch at home opener

The Mets will debut their first corporate sponsored patch on their jersey at Friday’s home opener, when they will add a NewYork-Presbyterian patch as part of a new long-term partnership the team announced Thursday.

The team and NewYork-Presbyterian will collaborate for events both at Citi Field, as well as in the community to host health and wellness events, including blood drives.





Mets/Twitter

This is the first season MLB has allowed corporate sponsored patches. The Yankees have not struck a deal for one yet, but all teams are expected to have them at some point.