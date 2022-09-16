Mets teammates react to John Stearns’ death: ‘Heartbroken’

John Stearns’ former Mets teammates were crushed by news of his death at the age of 71 on Friday after a long cancer battle.

Stearns played ten years with the franchise from 1975-1984, making four All-Star appearances and was a beloved member or the team. After news of his passing broke, there was an outpouring of support from fans, teammates and coaches.

Stearns returned to the Mets in 2000-2001 to serve as bench and third-base coach.

“I saw John hit his first major league home run. He was a great teammate, great competitor and later became a dear friend,” said Stearns’ former teammate Doug Flynn.

Another teammate, Lee Mazzilli was saddened by the news.

“I am heartbroken,” the former outfielder said. “John was just a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was amazed when he went to the batting cage on Old Timers’ Day. That just showed you how much of a competitor he was.”

John Stearns greets Mets fan at the last game at Shea Stadium in 2008. MLB via Getty Images

Joe Torre, who had the distinction to play with and coach Stearns while with the Mets, said he remembers his time with Stearns fondly.

“I’m so glad we had a chance to talk at Citi Field a few weeks ago. No one played the game harder than John. He never came to the park in a bad mood. All he wanted to do was win. To be a four-time All-Star is something special,” Torre said.

Bobby Valentine, a teammate from ’77-’78 and manager of the Mets while Stearns coached there, said he was a great motivator.

John Stearns at Mets spring training in 2004. Jeff Zelevansky

“John was such a key part of our staff. He had a unique way of lighting a fire under the guys. Every time we spoke by phone, he kept telling me he was going to beat this thing,” Valentine said of his teammate’s cancer battle. “That was John Stearns to a tee.”

Despite his sickness, Stearns showed up at Citi Field for Old Timers’ Day at the end of August, his last appearance in a Mets uniform.

John Franco, who played with the Mets while Stearns was a coach, said Stearns could always be relied upon.

John Stearns waves to Mets fans at Old Timers’ Day on Aug. 27, 2022. Robert Sabo

“John loved the game. As a coach, he always had your back. I saw how sick he was at Old Timers’ Day and I think he was holding on just to get back to the ballpark and see some of the guys one more time,” the longtime closer said.