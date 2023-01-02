Mets’ talks with Carlos Correa expected to pick up again soon

The holidays are over, and Carlos Correa still doesn’t have a new contract with a new team.

After a lull through New Year’s Day, though, talks are expected to pick up again and there is still belief there’s a good chance Correa ends up with the Mets despite the team’s concerns over his surgically repaired ankle.

Still, other teams have at least touched base with Correa’s agent, Scott Boras — including the first team that thought it had a deal for Correa this offseason, the Giants.

San Francisco’s President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, told reporters on Friday that the Giants were among the teams to follow up with Correa’s camp.

“But our understanding and, as it’s been reported, they’re focused on a deal elsewhere at this point,’’ Zaidi said of the Mets’ ongoing negotiations. “So I think chances of a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position.”

Carlos Correa hits for the Twins against the Guardians on Sept. 19, 2022. AP

Correa and the Giants had agreed on a 13-year, $350 million deal before the Giants called it off, which led to Mets owner Steve Cohen green-lighting a 12-year, $315 million contract.

The Mets, though, ended up having concerns of their own regarding the injury that stemmed from Correa having undergone arthroscopic surgery in 2014 to repair a fractured fibula and minor ligament damage.

He suffered the injury sliding into a base in the minor leagues, and had a metal plate inserted to help stabilize his right leg.

Scott Boras looks on at Carlos Rodon’s Yankees press conference on Dec. 22, 2022. Corey Sipkin

The 28-year-old Correa has missed 42 games over the past three seasons — none for anything related to his past ankle injury. He did have an issue with the injury in September while with the Twins, when Correa got tagged on the area in his lower leg where he has the plate.

Correa told reporters it felt “numb” and “vibrating.”

Dr. Brandon Erickson, an orthopedic surgeon at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute who has not examined Correa, told The Post’s Greg Joyce last week that was not unusual.