Mets swept by Braves as NL East title hopes turn bleak

ATLANTA — The one scenario the Mets needed to avoid in their three-game weekend series against the Braves was getting swept.

Surely a team that led the NL East for all except three days this season would steal at least one victory in enemy territory and head home with a chance to clinch the division, right?

Not these Mets.

A third straight disappointing performance from a top starting pitcher coupled with an anemic offensive attack left the Mets all but finished in the NL East race following a 5-3 loss to the Braves on Sunday night.

The Braves, with the sweep, moved two games ahead of the Mets in the division and own the tiebreaker based on a 10-9 advantage in the season series. Either a Mets loss or Braves victory over the final three games of the regular season will officially clinch a fifth straight division title for Atlanta.

Chris Bassitt and the Mets were swept by the Braves on Sunday. Getty Images

The Braves finish with three games in Miami. The Mets will play three at home against Washington.

It means the Mets — stuck on 98 victories — can likely start preparing for a weekend best-of-three wild-card series against the Padres or Phillies at Citi Field. Should the Mets advance from there they would face the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Chris Bassitt joined Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in failing to deliver for the Mets. Bassitt struggled with control and lasted only 2 ²/₃ innings in which he allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks with a hit batsman.

It was a surprisingly underwhelming start for Bassitt, who had pitched to a 1.61 ERA over his previous four road starts. But Bassitt was also pitching on eight days’ rest after manager Buck Showalter shuffled the rotation to allow deGrom to pitch the opener of this series. That switch meant deGrom would be available to pitch Wednesday’s regular-season finale if the game has meaning.

Matt Olsen rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Mets on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the first inning to place the Mets in an immediate hole. The blast was the third in as many games for Swanson, who also went deep against deGrom and Scherzer in the series.

Daniel Vogelbach’s homer leading off the second got the run back against Charlie Morton. Jeff McNeil homered leading off the third, and the Mets extended their lead to 3-1 on Vogelbach’s RBI single following consecutive hits from Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar.

Bassitt was knocked out in the third inning, when the Braves sent eight batters to the plate and scored three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

With two outs, Bassitt drilled Austin Riley to load the bases before walking Matt Olson. Travis d’Arnaud followed with a two-run single that put the Braves ahead and ended Bassitt’s night. Trevor May entered to retire Marcell Ozuna for the final out. The Braves’ rally in the inning started on a single by No. 9 hitter Orlando Arcia before Ronald Acuna Jr. walked.

Morton pitched 4 ¹/₃ innings and allowed three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The veteran right-hander was facing the Mets for the fourth time this season. In his previous appearance against them he pitched 6 ²/₃ shutout innings.

Dylan Lee replaced Morton in the fifth and struck out pinch-hitter Francisco Alvarez and retired Mark Canha to leave the tying run on first base. Escobar’s single in the inning had ended Morton’s night.

Jeff McNeil reacts after scoring a run against the Braves. USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo’s two-out walk in the sixth prompted Braves manager Brian Snitker to summon Colin McHugh from the bullpen. The right-hander struck out Francisco Lindor to end the threat.

Olson homered against Seth Lugo leading off the bottom of the inning to widen the Mets’ deficit to 5-3. Olson’s homer was his third in as many games.

Canha singled leading off the eighth against A.J. Minter, but Mark Vientos struck out and Tomas Nido grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for the save.