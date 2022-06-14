Mets Survive West Coast, Will We See Alvarez?

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mets went Hollywood swinging for a 10-game trip in California. They ended with a modest 5-5 record and are still enjoying a 5.5 game lead in the NL East.

The Braves are coming in fast though. Winners of 12 straight, the defending World Series champions are right on the Mets’ tail. Buck Showalter’s squad has reinforcements on the way in the next month, when they hope to get their two aces back on the mound. Could they have a new young catcher in the fold before the season ends?

To talk about the series win over the Angels, the West Coast trip, whether Francisco Alvarez will make his big league debut this season and everything else going on in Mets land, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me. With the Brewers up next for the Mets, Figgie tells the story in “Figgie’s Fables” of his bizarre release from Milwaukee. We also test my Mets knowledge in “Stump The Baldy.”

SERIES WIN/5-5 TRIP: Tough to ask for better than a 5-5 trip with the injuries they are dealing with. Good to see Edwin Diaz get a five-out save. Figgie says he did not have the greatest stuff. I’ll take 102-mph gas and five outs. Baby move by Noah Syndergaard to not pitch in this series. The timing is right on cue for him to get extra rest when the Mets are on the schedule.

Tough to ask for better than a 5-5 trip with the injuries they are dealing with. Good to see Edwin Diaz get a five-out save. Figgie says he did not have the greatest stuff. I’ll take 102-mph gas and five outs. Baby move by Noah Syndergaard to not pitch in this series. The timing is right on cue for him to get extra rest when the Mets are on the schedule. BURGER DEBATE: The Mets enjoyed In-N-Out Burger after the game. We debate In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack (and Smashburger).

The Mets enjoyed In-N-Out Burger after the game. We debate In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack (and Smashburger). FRANCISCO ALVAREZ: Should the Mets call up their top prospect before the season ends? Will we see the catcher in September in Queens? Mets starting pitching has struggled since James McCann got hurt.

Should the Mets call up their top prospect before the season ends? Will we see the catcher in September in Queens? Mets starting pitching has struggled since James McCann got hurt. HOMESTAND AHEAD: Brewers are slumping, but will be a good test for the Mets this week. Josh Hader has been dominant. With Brewers in playoff race, chances Mets can trade for Hader are slim. Marlins are even in the wild-card race and will be a good matchup this weekend at Citi Field.

Brewers are slumping, but will be a good test for the Mets this week. Josh Hader has been dominant. With Brewers in playoff race, chances Mets can trade for Hader are slim. Marlins are even in the wild-card race and will be a good matchup this weekend at Citi Field. FIGGIE’S FABLE: Figgie tells the story of the historic home run he gave up to Barry Bonds while in a Brewers uniform. He also tells the story of his bizarre release from the Brewers.

Figgie tells the story of the historic home run he gave up to Barry Bonds while in a Brewers uniform. He also tells the story of his bizarre release from the Brewers. STUMP THE BALDY: Andrew Harts gives me some Mets trivia questions, which leads to me somehow getting stumped on a question where I had a brain fart.

