Mets stud prospect Brett Baty hits two homers in first two innings

The Mets’ top prospects continue to put on a show.

Just one day after Francisco Alvarez — the team’s and MLB’s top-ranked prospect — clubbed a home run out of the stadium with the Syracuse Mets, No. 2 prospect Brett Baty provided his own highlight reel.

Brett Baty launched two home runs in the first two innings. Screengrab/Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Baty crushed two home runs in the first two innings for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night. The rout reached 10-1 before the game was suspended in the top of the third inning because of inclement weather. It will be concluded Friday as part of a doubleheader.

Baty, the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run homer to right-center field. He followed that up just an inning later with another two-run blast, extending Binghamton’s lead to 7-1. This time, he picked out left-center field, putting his full-field power on display.

Baty — who is primarily a third baseman, but has played games in left field and at DH — entered the night with a slash line of .304/.396/.518 in 85 games with the Double-A affiliate. He had a 15-game hitting streak earlier in the season.

Baty, along with Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Alex Ramirez and Mark Vientos, are all performing well as part of a highly ranked prospect core in the Mets’ organization. The Mets were seemingly unwilling to part with any of them to make a bigger splash at the trade deadline.

A star at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, Baty went straight to the draft and was selected with the No. 12 pick. He’s currently ranked as the No. 12 prospect in all of MLB.