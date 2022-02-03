Mets’ Starling Marte’s horseback video has Cespedes vibe

Mets fans can only hope horseback riding isn’t the only thing Starling Marte and Yoenis Cespedes have in common to start their careers in Queens.

Marte, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets in December, posted a video to Instagram on Monday of him riding a horse shirtless in the woods while apparently on vacation. The video showed the 33-year-old outfielder riding to dubbed music in jeans, gold chains and a black cowboy hat and boots with the caption “UN BUEN JINETE,” which in Spanish means good or strong rider. The video led to “Cespedes” trending on Twitter in sports.

Marte seemed to be having fun with it, also including a heart eyes and can’t watch emoji the post. He is later joined on the horse by a female companion.

The scene brought back memories of Cespedes, dressed in full cowboy gear, riding a horse to spring training along with Noah Syndergaard in 2016 after signing a four-year, $110 million contract with Mets.

“Cespedes is somewhere smiling right now #Mets,” tweeted @WardyNYM while retweeting SNY’s tweet with the video.

Added @teagiselle: “It’s giving me Cespedes vibes all over again, please god.”

New Mets outfielder Starling Marte posted a video of him riding a horse while on vacation, which brought back memories of former Met Yoenis Cespedes Screengrab (marte06), AP

Cespedes, after coming over at the trade deadline and helping lead the Amazin’s to the World Series in 2015, hit .280 with 31 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .892 OPS in 2016 to get them back to the playoffs. His tenure in Queens ended tumultuously, however, after he fractured his ankle during an incident on his ranch with a wild boar in 2019 and opted out in the middle of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Yoenis Cepedes (r.) and Noah Syndergaard ride horses to Mets spring training in 2016. AP

“One word. Cespedes. Get this guy off a horse,” @Johnny_K12 tweeted about Marte’s video.

Marte is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .310 with 89 runs scored, 47 stolen bases and an .841 OPS with the Marlins and Athletics. He was the top outfielder available on the free-agent market.

Yoenis Cespedes with one of his horses on his Port St. Lucie ranch in 2017. Anthony J. Causi

We will likely have to wait for the MLB lockout to end to see if he also rides a horse to greet new manager Buck Showalter at Mets spring training. It won’t matter if he brings the success Cespedes did in his first seasons with the Mets as the next day he posted a video of him taking some batting practice in preparation for the season.