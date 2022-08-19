Mets’ Starling Marte steals home in massive play against Phillies

The Mets took a baserunning risk against the Phillies Friday night — and it paid off.

The Mets, who had a 4-0 lead entering the fifth inning, successfully completed a steal of home with a double steal. After Aaron Nola threw a high ball to first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, Francisco Lindor successfully slid into second when shortsop Bryson Stott cut off catcher’s JT Realmuto and tried to get Starle Marte who was attempting to steal home.

But the throw back to Realmuto was too slow as Marte launched himself back home to cement the double steal and the 5-0 lead. Realmuto could do nothing but wipe his brow as Marte triumphantly ran back into the dugout.

Starling Marte stole home during the Mets’ Friday night game against the Phillies. Getty Images

Marte has been a good pickup for the Mets in the first season of the four-year, $78 million contract he signed last offseason He has scored 68 runs and has 16 stolen bases thus far..

Earlier this week, Marte scored two home runs during a 9-7 win over the Braves. This marked his first multi-homer since he joined the Mets.