Mets’ Starling Marte replaced on All-Star roster by Freddie Freeman

The Mets will have one less player in the All-Star Game.

Starling Marte was replaced by the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman on the National League roster. There was no immediate reason given as to why Marte, who will be inactive, withdrew.

Starling Marte will not be playing in the All-Star Game. Getty Images

Marte had been nursing a groin injury last week after exiting the Mets’ win over the Marlins on July 9. He underwent imaging after the game and was considered day-to-day, missing the Mets’ next four games. He returned on Thursday and played all four games of the team’s series with the Cubs in Chicago, going 2-for-4 at the plate and stealing home in the Mets’ 3-2 loss on Sunday.

The first-year Met put together a strong first half in earning his second-career nod to the Midsummer Classic, slashing .292/.343/.458 with nine home runs, 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Marte’s withdrawal opens the door for Freeman to play in his home ballpark, becoming the sixth Dodger named to the game. He joins Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Freeman is hitting .321/.397/.530 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs. His 114 hits lead MLB. It will be his sixth All-Star Game appearance.