Mets’ Starling Marte off to strong start in right field

PORT ST. LUCIE — Starling Marte succeeded on two counts Sunday: His left oblique wasn’t an issue, and he handled a new position seamlessly.

In his Grapefruit League debut this spring, Marte went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals and played without incident in right field, a position he is learning in camp after spending the first 10 seasons of his MLB career in left and center.

“It wasn’t easy,” Marte said on a day the Mets won 7-3. “I still have got to continue working out there, but I felt like I was getting good reads whether it was a lefty batter or righty batter. But just to continue working [Monday] and the following days, just to start feeling more comfortable, but so far I felt pretty good.”

Marte reported to camp with oblique discomfort, but in recent days had progressed to taking live batting practice. He’s now striving to receive enough at-bats over the next 10 days to feel comfortable for the April 7 opener.

Starling Marte got off to a strong start during his first game in right field with the Mets. Corey Sipkin

Though Marte admitted he would rather be playing center field, he’s preparing for the season as if he will be the starter in right. Manager Buck Showalter has indicated he is leaning toward Brandon Nimmo in center and Mark Canha in left to begin the season.

“Right now I am right field and that is kind of what I am focusing on just to make sure I am doing everything right,” Marte said.

Jacob deGrom thrived as an offensive player last season, but indicated he isn’t too disappointed by the implementation of a universal DH.

Jacob deGrom pitches Sunday in a spring training game. Corey Sipkin

“I enjoyed hitting, but it seemed to start some of these injuries, so anything that can help keep me on the field, I guess is a plus,” deGrom said.

Jose Rodriguez, Trevor Williams, Miguel Castro, Seth Lugo and Trevor May are all scheduled to pitch Monday in an intrasquad game at Clover Park. The Mets will return to Grapefruit League action a day later.

Nimmo was given a day off because of a jammed thumb, but will play Tuesday, according to Showalter. The outfielder took live batting practice and later said he expects to rejoin the lineup against the Marlins on Tuesday.

James McCann also expects a return to the lineup Tuesday. The catcher has been taking swings in live batting practice and indicated his recent back soreness has subsided.