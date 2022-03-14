Mets star Pete Alonso ‘lucky to be alive’ after devastating car crash

Mets star Pete Alonso was in a “brutal” car accident on Sunday in Florida near the Mets’ spring training facility, in which his car flipped over several times.

Alonso said that the driver ran a red light and smashed into him, causing the scary crash. He said he was “lucky to be alive.”

“(Sunday) was a close experience to death,” Alonso said to reporters. “To me, I’m really thankful to be alive and thankful to be healthy.

Pete Alonso with the Mets in 2021 Getty Images

“Anything can happen at any given moment, and I’m super super blessed to be here.”

Alonso said he feels “normal” and “fine,” and that he hit and took some ground balls Monday.