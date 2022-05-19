Mets star has oblique issue

Max Scherzer is dealing with an oblique injury, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Thursday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner departed Wednesday’s 11-4 win over the Cardinals with two outs in the sixth inning after signaling to the dugout that he was “done” with a hand gesture across his neck.

The Mets are still awaiting the official results of the MRI exam and it is unclear how much time Scherzer will miss. In the meantime, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed that the $130 million ace also has been dealing with multiple blisters on his pitching hand in his last two starts.

“They took the images (Thursday) and their waiting on the doctors to weigh in, read them,” Showalter said before Thursday’s game. “Hopefully, I think [GM] Billy [Eppler] or somebody will be able to address it later on. I’m not sure if it will be post-game or (Thursday) once we gather all the information from the experts.”

Max Scherzer leaves Mets game on May 18, 2022 with an injury. Robert Sabo

Scherzer noted after the game that he “just felt a zing on my left side and just knew I was done,” but he wouldn’t say whether he expected to miss time or be assigned to the injured list. Starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill are already on the IL.

“I don’t think this is a major strain,” Scherzer said. “I was kind of tight and then all of a sudden, it went. But I don’t feel like I really ripped it. It just got worse. Hopefully, I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major, major injury here. I know obliques and intercostals, those things can be nasty. Hopefully, I avoided a serious injury.”

Showalter said he believes the 37-year-old Scherzer has “come to grips” with not fighting through every injury later in his career, citing the hamstring issue that forced him to push back his scheduled Opening Day start.

“I think he’s really smart about it,” Showalter said. “He had the hamstring that he was real smart about that he kept from being something that earlier in his career would’ve turned into something.”

Showalter volunteered the information about the blisters, suggesting they affected Scherzer’s breaking-ball command during Friday night’s outing.

“It’s another thing with the baseball, or the seams, it’s just different. He’s been pitching with that his last two starts,” Showalter said. “We’ve had it legally…the stuff we’ve been doing with it, we ran it by the league office to see what we could and couldn’t do.”

“I’ll tell you now, that’s one of the reasons why he was really struggling with his breaking ball and couldn’t command it. Because he was trying to keep that from ripping open again.”

Starling Marte was still traveling following a bereavement leave after the death of his grandmother and didn’t make it back in time for Thursday’s game. He is expected to be activated Friday in Colorado, according to Showalter, who added, “Between air travel and customs and also the state of mind that we’re assuming he’s in, trying to give him that space.”