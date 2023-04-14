Mets Silence Critics With Series Win







Revenge is sweet… at least for now.

The Mets took two out of three games at Citi Field over the Padres.

They couldn’t do it in October sadly, but this will do for now.

The starting pitching was fantastic and the bullpen was strong as well.

With the theme of strong pitching, why not talk to two pitchers who were pivotal in the two Mets wins this week, including Wednesday afternoon’s 5-2 victory?

Nelson Figueroa and I spoke with Tylor Megill and David Robertson on the field before Tuesday night’s game.

You can hear both interviews in a jam-packed new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast.

Amazin’ But True Podcast with Jake Brown & Nelson Figueroa:

METS SERIES WIN OVER PADRES: Six games in six days is a lot and I now need a day off. A fun first homestand at Citi Field and the Mets just need to keep winning series. The Cadillac Club was glorious and is a must-do at some point for Mets fans if they can pull it off. The bullpen was key for the Mets in their wins over the Padres. David Robertson has been able to do it all as a setup man and a closer for a bullpen that badly needs him.

Six games in six days is a lot and I now need a day off. A fun first homestand at Citi Field and the Mets just need to keep winning series. The Cadillac Club was glorious and is a must-do at some point for Mets fans if they can pull it off. The bullpen was key for the Mets in their wins over the Padres. David Robertson has been able to do it all as a setup man and a closer for a bullpen that badly needs him. PETE ALONSO MASHING: He has been locked in at the plate, leading MLB with six homers.

He has been locked in at the plate, leading MLB with six homers. METS ON THE MEND: Looks like Justin Verlander is a few weeks from returning. Edwin Diaz spoke and it seems encouraging that there is a chance of Edwin Diaz being back for October. It’s way too early to say, but it’s not crazy to think they can get trumpets in the playoffs.

Looks like Justin Verlander is a few weeks from returning. Edwin Diaz spoke and it seems encouraging that there is a chance of Edwin Diaz being back for October. It’s way too early to say, but it’s not crazy to think they can get trumpets in the playoffs. FORKBALL BREAKDOWN: Figgie gives a tutorial on how to throw a forkball.

Figgie gives a tutorial on how to throw a forkball. FRANCISCO ALVAREZ: Should he be playing more? Is he trying to do too much? Was he overmatched against Josh Hader?

Tylor Megill Interview:

Mets starting pitcher

BIG DRIP: Just one sterling silver chain that was $250.

Just one sterling silver chain that was $250. GHOST FORKBALL: Max Fried’s curveball was gnarly. Never seen anything like Senga’s forkball. Has not asked how to throw it.

Max Fried’s curveball was gnarly. Never seen anything like Senga’s forkball. Has not asked how to throw it. SCHERZER/VERLANDER: Learning from them about a scouting report and a game plan going into a start.

Learning from them about a scouting report and a game plan going into a start. NEW RULES: Getting used to the pitch clock.

Getting used to the pitch clock. ALVAREZ: He’s a bundle of joy and has a lot going on for him right now.

David Robertson Interview:

Mets closer

YANKEES/METS: Has enjoyed time in Queens. Traffic isn’t as bad here.

Has enjoyed time in Queens. Traffic isn’t as bad here. STUFF: Control freak. Not trying to give up hard contact and not trying to blow guys away.

Control freak. Not trying to give up hard contact and not trying to blow guys away. ENTRANCE MUSIC: Running out to “Sweet Home Alabama.” It’s tough to top the trumpets.

Running out to “Sweet Home Alabama.” It’s tough to top the trumpets. BUCK: He’s hilarious. Loves playing for him.

SUBSCRIBE ON: