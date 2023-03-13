Mets’ Ronny Mauricio keeps homering as he launches 452-foot blast

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Sunday:

Bombs away

Ronny Mauricio launched a 452-foot homer in the Mets’ 10-4 exhibition loss to the Rays at Clover Park.

The homer was the fourth this spring for Mauricio, and his second of at least 450 feet.





Ronny Mauricio rounds the bases after homering in the Mets’ spring training game against the Rays on March 12. USA TODAY Sports





Lucchesi letdown

Joey Lucchesi allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth inning.

The left-hander will likely serve as rotation depth, but hasn’t been ruled out as a bullpen option for the team.

Caught my eye

Francisco Alvarez picked off Gavin Collins with a snap throw from his knees to first base in the third inning.

Monday’s schedule

Tylor Megill is the Mets’ scheduled starting pitcher against the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla.