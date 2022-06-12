Mets ride Taijuan Walker’s gem in win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taijuan Walker was the hardest-working pitcher on the Mets’ marathon West Coast swing that concluded Sunday night.

Seldom does a pitcher receive three starts on the same road trip, but there was Walker facing the Angels to bookend a journey that began with him on the mound at Dodger Stadium on June 2.

This one was his best. The right-hander dominated a lineup that had tormented his team a night earlier, carrying the Mets to a 4-1 victory at Angel Stadium.

The Mets salvaged a .500 road trip, finishing 5-5 in Southern California. But their lead in the NL East was reduced from 10 ½ to 5 ½ games over that stretch. The Braves have won 11 straight games to serve notice they are alive and well in the division.

Walker struck out 10 batters and walked only one over six innings in which he allowed one earned run on six hits. It was a rebound from a shaky start against the Padres in which Walker allowed four earned runs over six innings. To start the trip, Walker surrendered two earned runs over 5 ²/₃ innings against the Dodgers.

Taijuan Walker pitches Sunday during the Mets’ win over the Angels. USA TODAY Sports

The Mets certainly welcomed the quality start after Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco scuffled, with a shortened appearance by Tylor Megill sandwiched in-between.

Seth Lugo pitched 1 ¹/₃ scoreless innings in relief before Edwin Diaz got the final five outs for his 12th save in 15 chances. Diaz, who appeared in only three games on the road trip, entered in the eighth with a runner on first base and struck out Mike Trout. After Diaz walked Anthony Rendon, he struck out Jared Walsh on a 101 mph fastball. Diaz then struck out the side in the ninth.

Pete Alonso provided the Mets with an insurance run in the top of the ninth by blasting his NL-leading 18th homer of the season. The blast was Alonso’s second in as many games.

Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out Jared Walsh to end the eighth inning. AP

Starling Marte, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with left quadriceps soreness, stroked an RBI double in the third inning against Patrick Sandoval that gave the Mets their first run. Brandon Nimmo singled leading off the inning before Marte hit a shot to right-center that brought in the run.

J.D. Davis’s solo homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 2-1 lead. The blast was Davis’ second this season and first since April 24. Davis entered play with a .346/.397/.423 slash line over his previous 15 games.

Marte kept running from second on Alonso’s grounder that Matt Duffy smothered on the outfield grass in the seventh and scored the Mets’ third run. It came after Marte walked and advanced to second on the back end of a double-steal attempt — the lead runner, Brandon Nimmo, was nailed at third.

Starling Marte scores on Pete Alonso’s seventh-inning infield hit. USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Davis connects on a solo home run in the fourth inning. AP

The left-hander Sandoval pitched six innings and surrendered two earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Trout — who homered twice the previous night in his return to the lineup from groin soreness that cost him three games — delivered an RBI single in the first that gave the Angels a 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh had doubled leading off the game for the Angels. Rendon hit into a double play or the inning could have been worse for Walker, who allowed consecutive singles to Walsh and Duffy later in the frame.

Walker allowed an infield single to Marsh leading off the third, but that was eradicated by a pickoff at first base. The Angels put two runners on base in the fourth, but Walker struck out Tyler Wade to escape before retiring the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.