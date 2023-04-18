Mets ride 3-run 7th past Dodgers for 5th consecutive win

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers won the shock and awe competition Monday night, with balls exploding off bats and three shots disappearing behind the outfield fence.

Not as aesthetically pleasing was the Mets’ protracted innings of keeping the line moving, but that is what ultimately carried them to an 8-6 victory before 50,313 at Dodger Stadium.

A seventh inning in which they sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs spring-boarded the Mets to a fifth straight victory.

The Mets also scored three runs in the fourth inning, without the benefit of an extra-base hit.

Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs — two of them with his first homer of the season — and Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil each went 3-for-5, leading the offensive attack.

Brett Baty, in his season debut for the Mets, finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers rallied to put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but Brooks Raley retired Max Muncy before Drew Smith entered and struck out Miguel Vargas.

Adam Ottavino recorded the save with a perfect ninth.





Pete Alonso knocked in the Mets’ eighth and final run with a single in the seventh. Getty Images

The game seesawed, with the Mets taking control in the seventh inning on four hits and a balk for three runs.

After Tomas Nido, Nimmo and Starling Marte loaded the bases by delivering successive singles to start the inning, reliever Phil Bickford was called for a balk on his first pitch, forcing in a run.

Francisco Lindor’s RBI groundout gave the Mets a 7-6 lead and Alonso delivered an RBI single before the inning was complete.

David Peterson appeared to have turned the corner after struggling early in Monday’s game.

Then the Dodgers’ third turn through the batting order arrived, and Peterson turned into a piñata.

Overall, the left-hander allowed six earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.





Brett Baty recorded an RBI in his 2023 debut with the Mets. Getty Images





Brett Baty celebrates after his RBI single in the fourth inning against the Dodgers. Getty Images





Daniel Vogelbach hit a homer against the Dodgers in the second inning. Getty Images

Freddie Freeman, who habitually tormented the Mets during his Braves years, blasted two homers against Peterson that accounted for three runs.

Muncy’s solo rocket in the sixth gave the Dodgers the go-ahead run.

In the first inning, Freeman cleared the fence in right-center to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth he hit a two-run blast to left-center, tying it at 5-5.

Freeman’s homers gave him 30 in his career against the Mets. Last season — his first with the Dodgers — Freeman failed to homer against the Mets.





Austin Wynns hit a two-run double for the Dodgers against the Mets. Getty Images

After a rocky start, Peterson had retired nine straight batters before Mookie Betts singled in the fifth.

Freeman followed with his blast, giving him 18 career multi-homer games.

Dustin May, who entered with a 1.47 ERA in three starts this season, struggled to contain the Mets.

The right-hander lasted 5 ²/₃ innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits with only one strikeout.

Vogelbach’s two-run homer in the second gave the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Alonso singled leading off the inning, but was erased as part of McNeil’s double-play grounder.

Mark Canha followed with a grounder through the second base hole before Vogelbach cleared the left-field fence.





Freddie Freeman launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Getty Images

But the Dodgers struck against Peterson in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 3-2.

Austin Wynns stroked a two-out double for two runs after Muncy and Trayce Thompson had each singled in the inning.

The Mets reclaimed the lead in the fourth.

McNeil delivered an RBI single after Lindor was hit by a pitch and Alonso walked, before Vogelbach’s RBI groundout staked the Mets to a 4-3 lead.

Baty, batting with two outs and McNeil on third, extended the lead with an RBI single to right.





The Mets tied the game in the seventh when Tomas Nido scored on a balk. Getty Images

Baty faced lefty Alex Vesia in the sixth and struck out with runners on first and second.

McNeil had doubled and pinch-hitter Tommy Pham was intentionally walked with two outs before Baty’s whiff ended the threat.

In the seventh Baty faced another left-hander, Justin Bruihl, and was retired with the bases loaded for the final out.