Mets RHP Dominic Hamel honors mom in World Baseball Classic

PORT ST. LUCIE — Dominic Hamel’s mixed heritage left him as an attractive option to multiple countries seeking pitching for the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets minor leaguer chose Team Puerto Rico to honor his late mother and her side of his family. Hamel’s mother, Lisa, died 11 days before he was selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2021 draft.

The 23-year-old Hamel, who pitched two shutout innings in an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, was the organization’s Pitcher of the Year in 2022, overcoming a rough start to the season during which, he said, he was still grieving from his mother’s death.

“I was in a bad head space and pretty much just had to let go of stuff and it all worked out,” Hamel said.

The right-hander split last season between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn and pitched to a 3.25 ERA overall in 25 appearances, 24 of which were starts. He struck out 145 batters in 119 innings and held opponents to a .196 batting average.

Hamel’s task Friday was to face the veteran side of the split squad, which included Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.





Mets pitcher Dominic Hamel throws during a Feb. 24 spring training intrasquad game. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“That was a super surreal feeling,” Hamel said. “I know I still have got a ways to go, but just seeing those names in the lineup I’m facing and having an opportunity to get those looks, I’m grateful for being up here. I was definitely a little nervous, but I am feeling good.”

Hamel has Italian blood on his father’s side and said he received an inquiry call from Team Italy after he had committed to pitch for Puerto Rico in the WBC. He’s hoping his career will allow him further opportunities to participate in the tournament.

“For this one, it’s definitely special to represent Puerto Rico for that side of my family and my mom,” Hamel said.

The Mets played for the first time using the pitch clock and the larger bases MLB has implemented.

Buck Showalter said he’s concerned over the fact the WBC won’t be using the pitch clock. He’s considered asking his players participating in the tournament to play the event as if the pitch clock were in use.