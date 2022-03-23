Mets reliever Trevor Williams pitches two scoreless innings

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training action on Tuesday:

Trevor time

Trevor Williams pitched two innings of scoreless relief in the Mets’ 2-0 exhibition victory over the Astros at Clover Park. The right-hander was making his debut this spring.

Lefty look

Rob Zastryzny, a lefty reliever in camp on a minor league deal, struck out the side in the ninth for the save. The Mets are searching for a lefty option for the bullpen without a proven veteran for that spot.

Caught my eye

Jeff McNeil started at DH, allowing Robinson Cano a turn at second base. Manager Buck Showalter is planning on much flexibility with Cano and McNeil between the two spots. In McNeil’s case the flexibility could include occasional outfield duty.

Wednesday’s schedule

The Mets will have a camp day at Clover Park before resuming Grapefruit League action on Thursday night, with Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco scheduled to face the Marlins in Port St. Lucie.