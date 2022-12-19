Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio named Dominican Winter League MVP

Mets’ shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio was named MVP of the 2022 Dominican Winter League on Monday.

Playing for the Tigres del Licey, Mauricio led the league with 54 hits, 15 doubles, and 31 RBIs. He also hit five home runs, stole 11 bases, and scored 26 runs which were all good for second in the league. He also hit .287, the third-best mark in the league.

The 21-year-old spent 2022 with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .259/.296/.472 with a career-high 26 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. Mauricio has continued to develop his power and speed over his four years in the minors.

MLB.com projects Mauricio as being ready for the majors this season, which presents an interesting situation for the Mets. If his power plays in the majors, could he be an option at designated hitter? He likely won’t play shortstop, barring major injury to Francisco Lindor, but could move to another position.

Ronny Mauricio Gordon Donovan

In the winter league he took reps at second and third base for the first time in his career, positions that are both likely blocked by rookie Brett Baty and veteran Jeff McNeil. Mauricio is big for a shortstop, at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds.

It might not be a bad idea for the Mets to explore a transition into the outfield for the star prospect. If that isn’t an option, a winter league MVP award certainly adds to Mauricio’s trade value and he could be a chip in a potential deal to fill one of the remaining needs on the roster.