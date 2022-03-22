Mets prospect Mark Vientos sets major league goal for 2022

PORT ST. LUCIE — Mark Vientos was less than two weeks removed from the high of being added to the Mets’ 40-man roster when Major League Baseball locked out its players.

So when most of his fellow minor leaguers reported to spring training in February, Vientos was still stuck at home, unable to work out at the Mets’ facilities until the owners and union finalized a new collective bargaining agreement on March 10.

“It was definitely tough,” Vientos said Monday before going 0-for-3 in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Marlins. “I was itching to be out here. I was waiting, counting the days, always on social media trying to figure out if this is going to be over or not. But I’m just glad it’s over and we’re here.”

Vientos felt the burn of the shortened big league camp later on Monday, when he was optioned to minor league camp just over a week after arriving. But before then, the third baseman was trying to make the most of his opportunity.

Mark Vientos Corey Sipkin

Of the Mets’ consensus top four prospects — along with Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio — the 22-year-old Vientos is the closest to tasting the major leagues. He made sure of that last year when he put together a breakout season, batting .281 with 25 home runs and a .933 OPS in 83 games. He spent most of the year at Double-A Binghamton before a late-season promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, where he figures to start this season.

“Obviously I believe I’m capable of making it to the big leagues, but that’s something I can’t control,” Vientos said when asked about his goals for 2022. “I’m just here to work hard and learn and get better.”

To give himself a better shot of reaching the big leagues sooner, Vientos added left field and first base to his repertoire last season. He worked with minor league outfield coordinator and former Met Matt den Dekker on positioning and reading balls off the bat, growing more comfortable with left field by the end of the year.

“My goal is to be in that lineup, so if I can play any position they need that day, it’s better for me,” he said.

Mark Vientos fields a ground ball prior to a Mets spring training game. Corey Sipkin

Though the 6-foot-4 Vientos could prove to be a trade chip for the win-now Mets — he insisted he doesn’t pay attention to trade rumors — his bat could also help him find a path to Queens before long.

“Very hitterish young man,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I can see why everybody’s so excited about him. Very fluid, good bat skills and really coming defensively. He’s got a chance to be an impactful guy for us down the road.”