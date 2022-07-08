Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez will play in Futures Game again

For the second straight year, Francisco Alvarez will represent the Mets at the July 16 Futures Game during MLB’s All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old catcher, the organization’s top prospect and the Mets’ lone player in the game, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse after crushing Double-A pitching. In 67 games with Double-A Binghamton this season, Alvarez hit .277 with 18 home runs and a .922 OPS.

Alvarez came off the bench in last year’s Futures Game and drilled a solo home run.