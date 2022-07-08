Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez will play in Futures Game again

Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez will play in Futures Game again

by

For the second straight year, Francisco Alvarez will represent the Mets at the July 16 Futures Game during MLB’s All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old catcher, the organization’s top prospect and the Mets’ lone player in the game, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse after crushing Double-A pitching. In 67 games with Double-A Binghamton this season, Alvarez hit .277 with 18 home runs and a .922 OPS.

Alvarez came off the bench in last year’s Futures Game and drilled a solo home run.