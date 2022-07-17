Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez taking ‘day-by-day’ approach

LOS ANGELES — Two weeks into being on the final doorstep of being called up to the major leagues, Francisco Alvarez had to take a detour to a major league ballpark.

On Saturday, the catcher was at Dodger Stadium for his second straight Futures Game. Later this season, he could be headed to Citi Field to join the Mets in a pennant chase.

The 20-year-old Alvarez, who is currently the No. 2 prospect in baseball per MLB.com, started the year at Double-A Binghamton but could finish it in Queens if he proves his bat is ready to help the Mets.

“Obviously it’s always been a goal of mine since I was a little kid to reach the big leagues,” Alvarez said Saturday through an interpreter before going 0-for-1 with a walk as the National League’s No. 3 hitter and DH. “That still is the goal.

“I try not to get too ahead of myself, but I’m here to help and I’m ready to go whenever they need me.”

Top Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez played in his second consecutive MLB Futures Game. Getty Images

Of course, for the next two-plus weeks, Alvarez could also hear his name in trade rumors. Before Saturday, the catcher figured to be just about untouchable as the organization’s prize jewel in the minors, but perhaps the only thing that could change that is including him in a potential deal for Nationals superstar Juan Soto — who turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer, putting him in play to be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

“I really try not to focus on social media or rumors or chatter,” Alvarez said. “All I can do is focus on myself and on my day-to-day. That’s what I try to take care of. Rumors are rumors, they’re going to be out there, but I just try to focus on myself and my day-to-day.”

Alvarez had a similar answer when asked about fans clamoring for him to be promoted to the Mets, though he said he appreciated their support. While the Mets currently have catcher James McCann on the injured list with a strained oblique, Alvarez could end up in Queens this year to serve predominantly as a designated hitter, a spot that has lacked consistent production for manager Buck Showalter’s club.

Mets president Sandy Alderson, speaking earlier this week on “The Show” podcast with The Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, said Alvarez would not be a candidate to fill the club’s void at DH until he showed “sustained performance over some period of time” at Triple-A.

“I think first and foremost, if that’s what the team needs, that’s what I would do,” Alvarez said. “For me, I see myself as a catcher. I think I am a catcher, so I plan on playing catcher in the big leagues. But if the team needs me to DH, then I’m more than happy to do that.”

Alvarez was crushing Double-A pitching to the tune of a .277 batting average with 18 home runs and a .922 OPS in 67 games with Binghamton. He was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on July 3, and in his first eight games was batting just 2-for-23 (.087) with a .454 OPS, one extra-base hit, nine strikeouts and seven walks.

“It’s been great,” said Alvarez, who was joined on Saturday by Syracuse teammate Mark Vientos. “Honestly, it’s a lot of new moments, meeting new people. It’s really been an enjoyable time for me. … Baseball is different at different levels, but for me, it’s all the same game.”

Alvarez has also gotten to catch Mets aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom during their respective rehab assignments in recent weeks, and each pitcher was complimentary of him.

“It feels great, to be honest,” Alvarez said. “I take a lot of pride in what I do. To have pitchers of that caliber say nice things about me, it feels great. I just continue to work hard and try to be the best I can.”