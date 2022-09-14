Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez crushes 'moonshot' home run

As the Mets’ bats continue to struggle in Queens, Francisco Alvarez keeps showing off his prodigious power.

The Mets’ top prospect launched a “moonshot” home run off the left-center field scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning for Triple-A Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night.

Alvarez, 20, hit a 1-0 pitch from Buffalo Bison right-hander Adrian Hernandez to cap a five-run inning to tie the score at 5-5. Syracuse ended up losing the game, 15-8.

While the homer was his seventh since being promoted to Triple-A, Alvarez has struggled at the plate overall there. Alvarez, who went 2-for-5 in the loss, is hitting just a paltry .183 for Syracuse with 22 RBIs and just a .725 OPS.

The Mets’ catchers also have struggled at the plate this season with James McCann hitting .205 with a .555 OPS and Tomas Nido checking in at .235 and .577, respectively.

Still while Alvarez’s power, which produced a homer out of a stadium already this season, is tantalizing is times, his time with the big club likely will have to wait.  