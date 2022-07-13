Mets’ professional handling of Braves spoke volumes

The important thing to remember is that the players are not nearly as familiar with the baggage as you are. You live through a team’s history, suffer through its heartaches, the scars as fresh as the day they were administered. The players are simply passing through, tellers of their own tales.

Chris Bassitt was 10 years old when the Mets lost the 1999 NLCS to the Braves. Pete Alonso was 13 when the Mets blew that 7 ½-game lead to the Phillies in 2007. Mark Canha was an Athletic last year, when the Braves allowed the Mets to own first place for three months before steamrolling them; Eduardo Escobar was a Diamondback, then a Brewer.

So a large amount of Mets fans may have chosen to circle these three games in Atlanta’s Truist Park in red ink as a critical crossroads, and they would have been well within their rights to do so. The Braves have mostly owned the Mets for 25 years. They have mostly won every important game between the two. And the Braves had sliced nine games off the Mets’ 10 ½-game lead over the space of 39 days, before Monday.

Fan is short for “fanatic,” after all.

And this was the kind of series custom-made for fanatics.

And also, it turns out, for steady, professional ballplayers, of whom the Mets have a surplus. We have known that for 3 ½ months, of course, but the point was hammered home this week in Atlanta, where the Mets took two out of three from the Braves, winning Wednesday 7-3 to push their lead back to 2 ½ games.

The Mets were delighted with the job they did against the Braves.

Francisco Lindor gets a hug from Tomas Nido after the shortstop’s home run on Wednesday. Getty Images

But don’t expect them to get carried away. It’s July. It’s a long season. It’s one series in the middle of a summer. It’s the Braves, who are damn good and only getting better. Professionals behave this way.

“These games are awesome to win, and they widen the gap a little,” said Bassitt, who threw six splendid innings at the Braves on Wednesday, allowing five hits and one run on 99 mostly magnificent pitches. “But it doesn’t mean a ton in the long run. It helps us in the standings but the next game in Chicago is just as important as today’s game.”

So you can now add Bassitt to the list of Mets who have perfected the Language of Buck, idioms and all, for it has been Mets manager Buck Showalter who has insisted from Opening Day that no one game will be viewed as any more or any less important than the one that came before or the one that will come afterward.

That meant that neither the Mets nor their manager were terribly impressed with themselves when they crafted that huge lead on June 1. And it meant that neither the Mets nor their manager were pacing nervously in advance of this series, even if the Braves came in scorching hot, even if the Mets seemed vulnerable with a depleted lineup.

<br />

You? You’re allowed to pace. Encouraged, even.

“I’ll let y’all weigh in on that,” Showalter said when asked about the import of the Mets’ series victory, adding, of the way the team responded despite the absence of All-Star regulars Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte: “It’s nothing I didn’t already feel confident about. Our guys are a very competitive group.”

And then: “Because of the guys who have been missing, the guys who are here don’t get the credit they deserve.”

The guys who were there earned their paychecks. Bassitt. Canha and Escobar, who both hit home runs to help chase Charlie Morton after only five-plus innings. Francisco Lindor, who hit a three-run homer that blew the game up in the top of the third, made a terrific throw to save a run an inning later and now has one more RBI (64) than he did all of last year.

Mark Canha watches his home run against the Braves. AP

Even Tommy Hunter, who after allowing an Eddie Rosario homer leading off the ninth, made quick work of the rest of the inning, clinching an important day off for both Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz.

Morton, for one, was duly impressed by the Mets.

“I don’t expect them to just fall off,” he said.

That wasn’t a popular opinion heading into the series, either by Mets fans forever awaiting a falling sky or by much of baseball’s cognoscenti, who saw the Braves’ recent surge as a mere appetizer to another summer cruise. The Mets didn’t weigh in one way or another. They just showed up, played three games, won two, expanded their lead, then boarded a plane bound for O’Hare.

It’s how professionals behave.