Mets’ plan after Max Scherzer injury as they add Trevor Cahill

The Mets’ initial pitching plans now that Max Scherzer is going to, at minimum, miss six weeks with an oblique strain, are to stay internal.

General manager Billy Eppler began making calls to his rival executives in a more serious way last week. But this is not usually the time of year that even clear non-contenders are ready to move one of their regular starters in a trade.

Thus, the Mets recognize that they have to try to survive and advance with what they have. That is complicated in the very short term, to some degree, by bad weather forecasts, including snow in Colorado, where the Mets have a weekend series against the Rockies. David Peterson will travel with the team as a member of the taxi squad as the Mets ready for the potential of postponed games and/or doubleheaders caused by postponements in their only trip to Colorado this year.

Max Scherzer after suffering an oblique strain during Wednesday’s Mets win. Robert Sabo

At some point though, Peterson and Trevor Williams are likely to join Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker as the starting five. The Mets also have been impressed and become curious about seeing more of Adonis Medina. It is possible, for example, that Medina could work in tandem with Williams for some starts and get stretched out in that fashion to provide more starting depth.

The Mets rotation has been struck by injury to thin depth in an area that they had concerns about to begin the year. Jacob deGrom (scapula) has yet to pitch this year and is not likely to join the team before the All-Star break. Tylor Megill, so valuable in replacing deGrom, is out with biceps tendinitis and the Mets have provided no timetable for his return. Now, it is possible that Scherzer also will not return before the All-Star break.

The Mets last weekend signed long-time major leaguer Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract, The Post has learned. But he is just beginning the process of being stretched out as well. Neither Jordan Yamamoto nor Joey Lucchesi (returning after Tommy John surgery) are considered close to helping the major league team.