Mets place Taijuan Walker on IL in latest hit to rotation

The Mets are down a second starter before even making it through one turn of the rotation.

Taijuan Walker landed on the IL on Tuesday afternoon with right shoulder bursitis after leaving his start against the Phillies on Monday night following the second inning.

It is unclear who will take Walker’s spot in the rotation, although David Peterson took over for Walker against the Phillies and threw four shutout innings in long relief.

Taijuan Walker landed on the IL for the Mets AP

While it’s uncertain how long Walker will be out, he wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, “Everything is all good!”

Jacob deGrom is already on the IL dealing with a shoulder issue that forced the team to shut him down for a month.

Another Mets pitcher, reliever Trevor May, avoided the injured list after being diagnosed with a low grade triceps strain.