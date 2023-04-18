Mets place Carlos Carrasco on IL with elbow injury

LOS ANGELES — The Mets’ starting rotation has a new casualty.

Carlos Carrasco, who has struggled early in the season, was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, the team announced.

Carrasco pitched Saturday in Oakland after indicating a day earlier that he was feeling good physically.

Carrasco joined Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana among Mets’ starting pitchers on the IL.

But there is also some level of concern about Max Scherzer, who is scheduled to pitch in Wednesday’s series finale against the Dodgers.

Originally, Scherzer was supposed to pitch Sunday, but he was pushed back because of discomfort beneath his right scapula.

Jose Butto started that game.

The 36-year-old Carrasco has pitched to an 8.56 ERA in three starts for the Mets.

There were indications late in spring training he might have been ailing as he was scratched from a start in a minor league game with what was termed “elbow maintenance.”

In his start against the Athletics last weekend, the right-hander lasted five innings and allowed two earned runs.

Carrasco’s next turn in the rotation would have come on Friday in San Francisco.





The Mets placed Carlos Carrasco on the injured list. Getty Images

The Mets optioned Butto to Syracuse on Monday and could have brought him back if it was to replace Carrasco.

But the team recalled reliever Jeff Brigham from Syracuse for Carrasco’s roster spot, so if Butto returns within the 15-day window it would have to be for another injured player.

Of all IL pitchers, Verlander appears the closest to returning.

The Mets co-ace, who is recovering from a strained teres major muscle near his armpit, was scheduled to throw a second bullpen session on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie.





Carlos Carrasco pitching for the Mets against the Athletics on April 15, 2023. Getty Images

If all goes well he could throw live batting practice later in the week before getting slotted in for a minor league rehab start.

Quintana, who underwent rib surgery in spring training, is sidelined until at least July.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill (the Mets’ scheduled starter Tuesday at Dodger Stadium) have helped keep the rotation afloat in the absence of others.