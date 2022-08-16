Mets pitcher out 3-4 weeks

ATLANTA — Carlos Carrasco’s left side soreness was diagnosed as something more significant Tuesday.

The right-hander, according to the Mets, has a low-grade oblique strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for the next three-to-four weeks. Carrasco sustained the injury Monday after returning to pitch in the second inning following a 55-minute rain delay.

In the short term, Trevor Williams will likely take Carrasco’s turn Saturday in Philadelphia, after which David Peterson can slot into the rotation. The Mets have a doubleheader against the Phillies that day and the lefty Peterson is slated to pitch the other game.

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is out 3-4 weeks with an oblique injury. AP

The 35-year-old Carrasco is 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched this season. Carrasco’s contract has a vesting option worth $14 million for 2023 if he reaches 170 innings this season. The recovery timeline provided by the Mets puts that option in peril.

The Mets received three go-arounds with a full rotation that also includes Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker. The missing link of that group until Aug. 2 was deGrom, who missed the first four months of the season rehabbing from a stress reaction on his right scapula.